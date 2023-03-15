Pedestrian dies days after being hit by truck in Las Vegas parking lot

The woman was struck by a pickup truck on March 8 and was reported dead five days later.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A female pedestrian has died days after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot on the 4900 block of South Fort Apache Road.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a pickup truck was traveling north through the parking lot on March 8 when it struck the victim, critically injuring her. She was transported to University Medical Center’s trauma unit for treatment.

The driver of the pickup stayed on the scene and did not appear to be impaired, police say.

On March 13, the Clark County coroner’s office informed Metro that the victim had succumbed to her injuries.

Metro said this is the 23rd traffic-related death in its jurisdiction this year.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.