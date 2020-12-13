Pedestrian dies in crash on US 95 in Nye County

A pedestrian died in a crash involving a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas on Saturday night.

(Nye County Sheriff's office via Twitter)

The Nye County Sheriff’s office reported in a tweet that the road was closed in all directions.

The crash happened at mile marker 17, just north of the U.S. 95 and state Route 160 junction, about 70 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

There have been several fatal crashes on U.S. 95 in Nye County in the past year.

— In September, two died when two tractor-trailers collided on the highway north of Beatty.

— In June, a man died in a crash on U.S. 95 near Amargosa Valley. The victim, Scott Mattinson, was the director of nursing at High Desert State Prison, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

— Last December, one person died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Beatty.