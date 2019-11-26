Pedestrian killed in crash on US 95 near Searchlight

Southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Interstate 11 will be closed for the investigation, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

One person is dead and another suffered critical injuries after an auto-pedestrian crash Monday night on southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight.

The crash was reported just before 6:15 p.m. near mile marker 31, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

