Pedestrian killed in Sandy Valley hit-and-run crash

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2022 - 9:49 am
 
A stock photo of a 1993-1997 silver Toyota Corolla. Las Vegas police are seeking the public's help to identify a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred July 1, 2022, at 9:31 p.m., near the location of 1650 E. Quartz Ave. in Sandy Valley.

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Sandy Valley Friday night.

Las Vegas police said in a news release the collision occurred around 9:31 p.m. near the location of 1650 E. Quartz Ave.

A car was traveling westbound on Quartz Avenue in the only westbound lane. A pedestrian was walking in the westbound travel lane of Quartz Avenue, and entered the path of travel of the car. The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver left the scene. Vehicle parts located at the scene, and witness statements indicated the vehicle was possibly a silver 1993-1997 Toyota Corolla 4-door sedan.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the vehicle, which will have a missing driver’s side mirror and damaged windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3786. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

