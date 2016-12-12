Person dies after fiery crash on US 95 near Mercury

One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Mercury in Nye County.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Mercury in Nye County.

Just before 3:30 p.m., a red passenger car traveling south on U.S. 95 near mile marker seven swerved into the northbound lanes and into the path of a tractor-trailer hauling wood, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The two vehicles collided. The tractor-trailer partially overturned, rupturing one of its diesel fuel tanks that then caught fire, Buratzuk said.

The driver and sole occupant of the red passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Pahrump Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.