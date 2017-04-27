ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Pest complaints skyrocket in Northern Nevada after flooding

The Associated Press
April 27, 2017 - 9:55 am
 

YERINGTON — Officials in Nevada’s Lyon County say they have been receiving an overwhelming number of complaints about gnats.

The Mason Valley Mosquito Abatement has discovered that populations of black flies and gnats are increasing.

Officials say the bugs are a result of standing floodwaters and that they are attracted to repellents containing DEET but also can be fought off with lemongrass, geraniol and citronella products.

The control method for black flies is river treatment conducted March through June before the larva pupate.

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page says the gnat problem will likely persist until warmer weather arrives and dragonfly larva hatch. Dragonflies prey on gnats.

