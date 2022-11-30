46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Nevada

Pharmacy board appeals ruling that bars it from regulating marijuana

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2022 - 6:19 pm
 
District Judge Joe Hardy Jr. speaks at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 20, 201 ...
District Judge Joe Hardy Jr. speaks at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Feb. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Nevada Board of Pharmacy is appealing a recent ruling from a judge who determined that the board can no longer regulate marijuana.

District Judge Joe Hardy Jr. concluded that the board’s regulation of marijuana, cannabis or cannabis derivatives was unconstitutional, according to a court order filed in October. The judge previously ruled that the board could not classify cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug — the same classification used for heroin and LSD.

The board filed court documents last Wednesday indicating that it is appealing Hardy’s decision to the Nevada Supreme Court. The board also requested that Hardy’s ruling, which ordered the board to immediately stop regulating cannabis, be halted until the appeal could be settled.

Requiring the board to stop regulating cannabis before an appeal will “create a layer of legal uncertainty where none existed before, thrusting Nevada into a legal ‘no man’s land,’” state attorneys wrote in court documents filed last week.

Hardy’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed in April against the Board of Pharmacy by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada on behalf of plaintiffs Antoine Poole and the Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community.

ACLU Executive Director Athar Haseebullah called the board’s appeal “ridiculous” in a statement sent Tuesday.

“The Board’s continued support for criminalizing cannabis and continued representation of cannabis as more dangerous than Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine raises serious questions of accountability and aptitude,” Hassebullah said in the statement.

Brett Kandt, a lawyer representing the Board of Pharmacy, declined to comment on Tuesday.

Hardy has ruled that the board has no power to place marijuana on the list of scheduled drugs because of legislation from 2019, referred to as “Title 56,” that regulates marijuana and included the creation of the Cannabis Compliance Board.

The judge also agreed with the ACLU’s argument during a September court hearing that marijuana has an accepted medical use under Nevada law, since voters amended the state constitution in 2000 to legalize medical marijuana.

In court documents filed last week, state attorneys wrote that to carry out Hardy’s order, the board would have to issue a temporary regulation removing marijuana from the Schedule 1 list, which would expire in November 2023.

If the board successfully appeals the decision after a permanent regulation is enacted, state law would have to be amended for the board to regulate cannabis again, “a task comparable to putting toothpaste back in the tube or unscrambling an egg,” attorneys wrote.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
‘Die Hard’ actor, UNLV professor Clarence Gilyard dies
2
Bettor turns $100 into $75K after hitting NFL parlay
Bettor turns $100 into $75K after hitting NFL parlay
3
8 potential candidates to replace Marcus Arroyo at UNLV
8 potential candidates to replace Marcus Arroyo at UNLV
4
Sources: Raiders’ frustration grows over Waller’s absence
Sources: Raiders’ frustration grows over Waller’s absence
5
400-foot cowboy boots and 2 San Franciscos: The Strip that could’ve been
400-foot cowboy boots and 2 San Franciscos: The Strip that could’ve been
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly speaks to the Review-Journal at her office in Pahrump on Wedne ...
Outgoing Nye County sheriff seeks seat on bench
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Sharon Wehrly, who lost her re-election bid, is one of 15 candidates for a vacant justice of the peace seat that could be filled as early as January.

 
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise statewide
By / RJ

While hospitalizations remain relatively low in Clark County and statewide, pediatric units continue to be stressed by respiratory infections, including RSV.

Michael Murphy (Nye County Detention Center)
911 caller just wanted to say ‘hi’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Those who wish to express their good-natured thoughts by way of a phone call may want to avoid what Pahrump resident Michael Murphy is alleged to have done this month.