Photos: Caldor Fire still a threat despite improving weather

Better weather on Thursday helped the battle against a huge California forest fire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe.

Fire danger is still extreme off of SR 207 in the Stateline, NV area. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County Fire rig makes its way up SR 207 to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Station to assist with the Caldor Fire on Thursday, Sep 2, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A helicopter from the Ventura County Fire department returns for more water to drop on a ridge along SR 89 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Christmas Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Firefighters mop up spot fires along SR 89 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Christmas Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A sign is hung on the garage of an evacuated home from the Caldor Fire in Tahoe Meadows on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fire crew hikes up a ridge along SR 207 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, west of Gardnerville, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fire burns amongst the pines on a ridge along SR 89 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Christmas Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Horses eat grass along SR 207 as the Caldor Fire rages over the next ridge on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, west of Gardnerville, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A sprinkler douses an evacuated home from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Kingsbury, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas firefighter Eric Moon is ready to re-supply trucks out working on the Caldor Fire lines with his water tender on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A tree still burns from the Caldor Fire along California State Route 50 at Sierra Pines Road on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, outside Strawberry, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nothing but chimneys stand on properties burned recently from the Caldor Fire along California State Route 50 on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, outside Strawberry, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jim and Alicia Halloran with dog Billy Budd prepare to leave from the MontBleu, now evacuating due to the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Smoke fills the sky above the MontBleu and Harrah's from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Guests sit outside awaiting a shuttle as the MontBleu was evacuating due to the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Paddle boards and boats are idle as smoke fills the sky over the lake from the nearby Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jillian Kohlstrom, left, and daughter Anastasia Ringgard, 13, await a ride from the MontBleu, now evacuating due to the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dozens of emergency vehicles are staged as smoke fills the sky with the Caldor Fire on the move at the intersection of California State Route 89 and California State Route 50 on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, outside Meyers, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Better weather on Thursday helped the battle against a huge California forest fire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe, but commanders warned firefighters to keep their guard up against continuing dangers.

Strong winds that drove the Caldor Fire east through high elevations of the Sierra Nevada for days had faded after forcing thousands of people to flee, but very localized gusts were likely and the forest remained extremely dry even though humidity levels had improved slightly, officials said at a morning briefing.

“We lost the winds aloft,” incident meteorologist Jim Dudley said. “It’s a good day today to not have gusty winds up on the ridges. What we are going to have are terrain-driven winds” that happen as the sun heats the ground.

The Caldor Fire covered more than 328 square miles (849 square kilometers) and was 25% contained early Thursday. Its northeast tip was south of the city of South Lake Tahoe and nearing the California-Nevada state line.