94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Nevada

Photos: Caldor Fire still a threat despite improving weather

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2021 - 7:54 pm
 
Updated September 2, 2021 - 11:04 am
Fire danger is still extreme off of SR 207 in the Stateline, NV area. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Re ...
Fire danger is still extreme off of SR 207 in the Stateline, NV area. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Clark County Fire rig makes its way up SR 207 to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Station to assist wit ...
A Clark County Fire rig makes its way up SR 207 to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Station to assist with the Caldor Fire on Thursday, Sep 2, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A helicopter from the Ventura County Fire department returns for more water to drop on a ridge ...
A helicopter from the Ventura County Fire department returns for more water to drop on a ridge along SR 89 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Christmas Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Firefighters mop up spot fires along SR 89 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in ...
Firefighters mop up spot fires along SR 89 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Christmas Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A sign is hung on the garage of an evacuated home from the Caldor Fire in Tahoe Meadows on Wedn ...
A sign is hung on the garage of an evacuated home from the Caldor Fire in Tahoe Meadows on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A fire crew hikes up a ridge along SR 207 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, wes ...
A fire crew hikes up a ridge along SR 207 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, west of Gardnerville, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fire burns amongst the pines on a ridge along SR 89 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, ...
Fire burns amongst the pines on a ridge along SR 89 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Christmas Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Horses eat grass along SR 207 as the Caldor Fire rages over the next ridge on Wednesday, Sept. ...
Horses eat grass along SR 207 as the Caldor Fire rages over the next ridge on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, west of Gardnerville, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A sprinkler douses an evacuated home from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Kings ...
A sprinkler douses an evacuated home from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Kingsbury, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas firefighter Eric Moon is ready to re-supply trucks out working on the Caldor Fire lin ...
Las Vegas firefighter Eric Moon is ready to re-supply trucks out working on the Caldor Fire lines with his water tender on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A tree still burns from the Caldor Fire along California State Route 50 at Sierra Pines Road ...
A tree still burns from the Caldor Fire along California State Route 50 at Sierra Pines Road on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, outside Strawberry, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Nothing but chimneys stand on properties burned recently from the Caldor Fire along Califo ...
Nothing but chimneys stand on properties burned recently from the Caldor Fire along California State Route  50 on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, outside Strawberry, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jim and Alicia Halloran with dog Billy Budd prepare to leave from the MontBleu, now evacuating ...
Jim and Alicia Halloran with dog Billy Budd prepare to leave from the MontBleu, now evacuating due to the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Smoke fills the sky above the MontBleu and Harrah's from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, ...
Smoke fills the sky above the MontBleu and Harrah's from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Guests sit outside awaiting a shuttle as the MontBleu was evacuating due to the Caldor Fire on ...
Guests sit outside awaiting a shuttle as the MontBleu was evacuating due to the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Paddle boards and boats are idle as smoke fills the sky over the lake from the nearby Caldor Fi ...
Paddle boards and boats are idle as smoke fills the sky over the lake from the nearby Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jillian Kohlstrom, left, and daughter Anastasia Ringgard, 13, await a ride from the MontBleu, n ...
Jillian Kohlstrom, left, and daughter Anastasia Ringgard, 13, await a ride from the MontBleu, now evacuating due to the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dozens of emergency vehicles are staged as smoke fills the sky with the Caldor Fire on the move ...
Dozens of emergency vehicles are staged as smoke fills the sky with the Caldor Fire on the move at the intersection of California State Route 89 and California State Route  50 on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, outside Meyers, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Better weather on Thursday helped the battle against a huge California forest fire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe, but commanders warned firefighters to keep their guard up against continuing dangers.

Strong winds that drove the Caldor Fire east through high elevations of the Sierra Nevada for days had faded after forcing thousands of people to flee, but very localized gusts were likely and the forest remained extremely dry even though humidity levels had improved slightly, officials said at a morning briefing.

“We lost the winds aloft,” incident meteorologist Jim Dudley said. “It’s a good day today to not have gusty winds up on the ridges. What we are going to have are terrain-driven winds” that happen as the sun heats the ground.

The Caldor Fire covered more than 328 square miles (849 square kilometers) and was 25% contained early Thursday. Its northeast tip was south of the city of South Lake Tahoe and nearing the California-Nevada state line.

MOST READ
1
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
Mark Davis’ mansion may look very familiar to Raiders fans
2
Raiders season tickets returned by vaccine-reluctant fans
Raiders season tickets returned by vaccine-reluctant fans
3
Woman assaulted, carjacked in Summerlin parking lot
Woman assaulted, carjacked in Summerlin parking lot
4
$116K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$116K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
5
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
Nevada troopers took nearly $87K from a retired Marine during a traffic stop
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hemenway Harbor at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Aug. 17, 2021, in Boulder City. (L.E ...
Pool toys prohibited at Lake Mead
By / RJ

While families might be looking for one last summer trip out to Lake Mead, officials are reminding visitors to leave pool toys at home.

Bill Roberts rolls up an American flag in front of his house in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Tu ...
As fire nears, some Lake Tahoe residents buck order to flee
By Terence Chea and Michelle L. Price The Associated Press

While more than 20,000 residents and likely thousands of tourists chose to flee the Caldor Fire, a handful of people decided to buck mandatory evacuation orders and stay behind.