Pigs run wild after fiery truck crash on I-15 near Las Vegas

Interstate 15 has seen its share of wild vehicle crashes. A tractor-trailer fire early Monday morning let pigs run freely on the roadway.

Traffic is slowed on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 7 between Jean and Primm about 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (NDOT Fast camera)

Traffic was still moving slowly on Interstate 15 early Monday a few miles north of the California-Nevada border after an overnight fire to a tractor-trailer allowed pigs to run on the roadway.

#TrafficAlert I-15 southbound at Mile Marker 7 (near state line) closed due to a tractor trailer fully engulfed and a large amount of pigs running in the travel lanes. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DrivesafeNV #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 24, 2020

In a tweet sent out just after midnight, the Nevada Highway Patrol said the southbound lanes of I-15 outside Las Vegas were closed because of a “tractor trailer fully engulfed and a large amount of pigs running in the travel lanes.”

Clark County Fire Department spokesman Dan Heenan said firefighters put out the fire.

The crash happened about 7 miles north of Primm and about 35 miles south of Las Vegas. Traffic was still slowed as of 5:45 a.m.

Las Vegas Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.