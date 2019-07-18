Pilot hospitalized, arrested after crash at Mesquite airport

A pilot was hospitalized, then arrested, after a plane crashed and caught fire Wednesday at the Mesquite Municipal Airport, officials said.

Firefighters work at the scene of a plane crash at Mesquite Municipal Airport on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Mesquite Fire and Rescue via Facebook)

The pilot of a plane that crashed Wednesday night at the Mesquite Municipal Airport was arrested, according to Mesquite police.

A twin-engine Cessna crashed about 7:20 p.m. while landing at the airport, at 1200 Kitty Hawk Drive, and then caught fire, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor. Only the pilot was on the plane.

Police took the pilot to the hospital, and he was “being booked pending criminal charges” on Wednesday night, Mesquite Police Department Capt. Quinn Averett said in an emailed statement.

It was unclear Wednesday night what charges were pending for the pilot.

The cause of the crash remained unknown Wednesday night. The plane was traveling from Pasco, Washington, to Henderson Executive Airport, Gregor said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, he said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.