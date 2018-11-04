Pilot injured in plane crash in Northern Nevada

A pilot was injured when a small plane crashed Saturday in an area 40 miles north of Reno, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews work at the scene of a plane crash in the Fish Springs area, about 40 miles north of Reno, on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

A pilot was injured when a small plane crashed Saturday in Northern Nevada, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane crashed Saturday morning in open desert in the Fish Springs area, about 40 miles north of Reno. The pilot was extricated from the plane and airlifted to a hospital for unspecified injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said, although the pilot’s condition was not immediately available.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Department and the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the extrication.

No other details were available.

Fish Springs, Nevada