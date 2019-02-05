Pilot of plane that crashed in California was Northern Nevada restaurateur

Antonio Pastini, 75, of Gardnerville, Nevada, who died in the Yorba Linda crash along with four people on the ground, was the only person aboard the Cessna 414A, Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Cory Martino said. The Nevada Appeal reported that Pastini owned Sushi & Teri Kim Lee’s Japanese Restaurant in Carson City.

A National Transportation Safety Board worker takes a photo of an engine that came to rest against a house on Crestknoll Dr. in Yorba Linda, Calif on Monday, February 4, 2019. The debris field from a small plane crash a day earlier covered several blocks with one home catching fire. The pilot and four people on the ground died. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Firefighters work the scene of a deadly plane crash in the residential neighborhood of Yorba Linda, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda shortly after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

A resident looks at debris that hit a house after a small plane crashed into a neighborhood of Yorba Linda, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. A few people died and a few others were injured after the plane apparently came apart, dropping parts that scattered across a suburban neighborhood and ignited a house fire before landing in a backyard, witnesses and authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Investigator examine a burned out house on Crestknoll Dr. in Yorba Linda, Calif on Monday, February 4, 2019 after a small plane came apart in mid-air and crashed a day earlier. The debris field from the crash covered several blocks with one home catching fire. The pilot and four people on the ground died. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Damage and debris from a small plane crash is shown in front of a home in Yorba Linda, Calif., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Five people died and two were injured after a small plane apparently came apart Sunday over a suburban Southern California neighborhood, raining debris on streets and backyards and igniting a house fire, authorities said. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

YORBA LINDA, Calif. — The pilot of a small plane that broke apart and plunged into a Southern California neighborhood, killing four people on the ground on Sunday, was a retired Chicago police officer living in Northern Nevada.

Authorities were trying to identify the people who died in the house, describing them only as two males and two females. Martino said DNA may be required because of the condition of the bodies.

Two other people were hospitalized with moderate injuries, he said.

Investigators were collecting pieces of the plane that fell into homes across about four blocks in Yorba Linda, a community southeast of Los Angeles.

“The witnesses I’ve spoken with say that they saw the airplane coming out of the clouds — it was still in one piece — and then they saw the tail breaking off and then the wing breaking off and then something like smoke before the airplane impacted the ground,” said Maja Smith, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Those witnesses did not report an explosion while the twin-engine propeller-driven aircraft was in the air, she said.

The aircraft, which can carry up to eight people, took off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport about 12 miles (19 kilometers) away, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

Preliminary radar data shows the plane reached about 7,800 feet and then rapidly fell, said Eliott Simpson, a NTSB investigator.