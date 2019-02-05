Pilot of plane that crashed in California was Northern Nevada restaurateur

YORBA LINDA, Calif. — The pilot of a small plane that broke apart and plunged into a Southern California neighborhood, killing four people on the ground on Sunday, was a retired Chicago police officer living in Northern Nevada.
Antonio Pastini, 75, of Gardnerville, Nevada, who also was killed in the crash, was the only person aboard the Cessna 414A, Orange County Sheriff’s Lt. Cory Martino said. The Nevada Appeal reported that Pastini owned Sushi & Teri Kim Lee’s Japanese Restaurant in Carson City.
Authorities were trying to identify the people who died in the house, describing them only as two males and two females. Martino said DNA may be required because of the condition of the bodies.
Two other people were hospitalized with moderate injuries, he said.
Investigators were collecting pieces of the plane that fell into homes across about four blocks in Yorba Linda, a community southeast of Los Angeles.
“The witnesses I’ve spoken with say that they saw the airplane coming out of the clouds — it was still in one piece — and then they saw the tail breaking off and then the wing breaking off and then something like smoke before the airplane impacted the ground,” said Maja Smith, an investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.
Those witnesses did not report an explosion while the twin-engine propeller-driven aircraft was in the air, she said.
The aircraft, which can carry up to eight people, took off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport about 12 miles (19 kilometers) away, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.
Preliminary radar data shows the plane reached about 7,800 feet and then rapidly fell, said Eliott Simpson, a NTSB investigator.