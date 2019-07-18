Pilot suspected of flying drunk, arrested after crashing in Mesquite

A pilot was hospitalized, then arrested, after a plane crashed and caught fire Wednesday at the Mesquite Municipal Airport, officials said.

Ryan Dashiell (Mesquite Police Department)

Firefighters work at the scene of a plane crash at Mesquite Municipal Airport on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Mesquite Fire and Rescue via Facebook)

The pilot of a plane that crashed Wednesday night at the Mesquite Municipal Airport was arrested on suspicion of flying the plane while drunk, according to Mesquite police.

A twin-engine Cessna crashed about 7:20 p.m. while landing at the airport, at 1200 Kitty Hawk Drive, and then caught fire, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor. The pilot, 41-year-old Ryan Dashiell, of Spokane, Washington, was the only person on the plane.

Police took Dashiell to the hospital, Mesquite Police Department Capt. Quinn Averett said in an emailed statement. Dashiell was arrested on suspicion of operating an aircraft while under the influence of alcohol, the department said in a press release.

Dashiell will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center due to the gross misdemeanor charge, the department said.

The cause of the crash remained unknown Wednesday night. The plane was traveling from Pasco, Washington, to Henderson Executive Airport, Gregor said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, Gregor said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

