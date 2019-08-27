Plane crashes after leaving site of Burning Man festival

One person was seriously injured after a plane crashed in Reno after leaving the Black Rock Desert, where the Burning Man music and art festival is being held.

This Sunday, Aug 25, 2019, satellite image provided by Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies shows a view over the Burning Man Festival in Gerlach. (Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP)

RENO — One person is seriously injured after a plane crashed in Reno after leaving the Black Rock Desert, where the Burning Man music and art festival is being held.

Reno news station KTVN reports three people on the plane that crashed Monday near the Reno-Stead Airport were taken to the hospital.

The crash left the two other people on board with minor injuries.

An airport spokesperson says the plane struck a fence and that the Federal Aviation Administration was on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.