Plane makes an emergency landing on I-15 in Jean
According to the RTC the plane is blocking lanes on northbound I-15 past mile marker 13.
A single-engine plane made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon on Interstate 15 near Jean, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Metropolitan Police Department.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the landing, authorities said.
Trooper Shawn Haggstrom of the Highway Patrol said in a text message that a Cessna 172 four-seat plane landed on the interstate at mile marker 13, just outside Jean, just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.
An instructor pilot and student trainee were on board, Haggstrom said. The aircraft made the emergency landing due to mechanical problems, Haggstrom said.
As of about 4 p.m., all northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were being diverted off the I-15 at the Jean exit. Traffic into Las Vegas was being routed to State Route 604, Haggstrom said.
Traffic cameras late Saturday afternoon showed heavy traffic as a result of the incident.
