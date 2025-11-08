71°F
Plane makes an emergency landing on I-15 in Jean

A plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 two miles past Jean on Saturday. (NHP)
According to the RTC the plane is blocking lanes on northbound I-15 past milemarker 13. (NDOT)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2025 - 3:23 pm
 
Updated November 8, 2025 - 4:57 pm

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon on Interstate 15 near Jean, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Metropolitan Police Department.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the landing, authorities said.

Trooper Shawn Haggstrom of the Highway Patrol said in a text message that a Cessna 172 four-seat plane landed on the interstate at mile marker 13, just outside Jean, just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

An instructor pilot and student trainee were on board, Haggstrom said. The aircraft made the emergency landing due to mechanical problems, Haggstrom said.

As of about 4 p.m., all northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were being diverted off the I-15 at the Jean exit. Traffic into Las Vegas was being routed to State Route 604, Haggstrom said.

Traffic cameras late Saturday afternoon showed heavy traffic as a result of the incident.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X. Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

