Plane makes emergency landing on US 95

The FAA says the two people were on board the plane that had to land due to “engine issues.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane with engine issues had to make an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 95 in far northwest Las Vegas.

An FAA spokesperson said the single-engine Diamond DA-20 landed about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 95 north. The landing took place near Mile Marker 94 close to the Kyle Canyon Road exit, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Two people were on board, the FAA said. The landing happened smoothly and no one was injured, according to a spokesperson from Harry Reid International Airport.

