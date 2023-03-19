56°F
Local Nevada

Plane makes emergency landing on US 95

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2023 - 4:59 pm
 
Updated March 19, 2023 - 6:20 pm
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane with engine issues had to make an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 95 in far northwest Las Vegas.

An FAA spokesperson said the single-engine Diamond DA-20 landed about 7:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 95 north. The landing took place near Mile Marker 94 close to the Kyle Canyon Road exit, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Two people were on board, the FAA said. The landing happened smoothly and no one was injured, according to a spokesperson from Harry Reid International Airport.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

