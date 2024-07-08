Police: Man died 2 days after crash on I-15 northeast of Las Vegas

Highway Patrol said a Mesquite man was ejected from his car after it overturned during a crash on Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas.

A Mesquite man died days after a crash on Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Monday.

The Highway Patrol said that on June 28 Grant Dick, 55, drove a Toyota Camry into the paved outside shoulder of the freeway and struck the rear of a Buick Encore. The Camry rotated clockwise and traveled off the roadway into a desert area.

The Camry then struck a metal sign and overturned, and Dick, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car, police said.

Police said after the ejection, the car stopped on its wheels and caught on fire west of I-15.

Dick was pronounced dead on June 30 at a hospital after succumbing to his injuries from the crash. His death marks the 46th fatality in Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s jurisdiction this year.

