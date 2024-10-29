Man dies in motorcycle crash near Las Vegas

The rollover occurred about 22 miles west of Las Vegas. The driver was ejected as the motorcycle overturned.

A fatal motorcycle crash earlier this month killed a 57-year-old Las Vegas man, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Jersom Nolasco Briones, 57, died Oct. 12 at a hospital after losing control of his 2019 Indian FTR 1200 as he traveled southbound on State Route 160, just north of mile marker 22 about 11:12 a.m., investigators said.

The rollover occurred about 22 miles west of Las Vegas. Briones went off the road to the right for unknown reasons and into the dirt shoulder. He was ejected as the motorcycle overturned.

Briones was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 60 fatal crashes resulting in 68 fatalities in 2024.

