49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Man dies in motorcycle crash near Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Mohave County investigators determined that a human remains found in 2009 were those of William ...
Human remains found near Hoover Dam identified as ‘nomadic’ man
Election observers monitor voting at the Galleria at Sunset mall Saturday, October 19, 2024, in ...
Nye County, ACLU of Nevada reach agreement on election observers
‘There to help’: Nevada task force returns home in wake of hurricanes
Nevada No. 1 in adding real estate agents, study says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2024 - 4:34 pm
 

A fatal motorcycle crash earlier this month killed a 57-year-old Las Vegas man, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Jersom Nolasco Briones, 57, died Oct. 12 at a hospital after losing control of his 2019 Indian FTR 1200 as he traveled southbound on State Route 160, just north of mile marker 22 about 11:12 a.m., investigators said.

The rollover occurred about 22 miles west of Las Vegas. Briones went off the road to the right for unknown reasons and into the dirt shoulder. He was ejected as the motorcycle overturned.

Briones was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 60 fatal crashes resulting in 68 fatalities in 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES