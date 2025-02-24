77°F
Police say man kidnapped Las Vegas business owner after wife stole $20M

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @biz ...
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2025 - 2:57 pm
 

Police have accused a Henderson man of abducting an owner of the construction company where his wife worked after an IRS investigation found she had embezzled $20 million.

William Costa, 42, faces charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, battery, extortion and coercion in connection with the Feb. 20 abduction of Larry Gilmore.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report alleges that an IRS investigation found Costa’s wife, Cynthia Marabella, stole $20 million from Gilmore’s company, Gilmore Construction, was the victim of the $20 million theft. Marabella was the company’s financial controller, according to its website.

Costa’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon. Marabella could not be reached for comment.

Gilmore declined to comment, but said Marabella no longer works for his company.

Court records show Costa’s bail was set at $1,500,000 Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

