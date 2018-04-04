Police say woman found in Truckee River drowned accidentally

Authorities say the 62-year-old California woman who was found dead in the Truckee River last year accidentally drowned.

The Truckee River surges through downtown Reno in January, 2017. (Scott Sonner/AP)

KRNV-TV reports the husband of Pamela Suwinsky reported her missing from a South Lake Tahoe motel on April 3, 2017.

The El Dorado County dive team located her body nearly a week later in the river, which flows through California and Nevada. The body of the Sacramento woman was found within a mile of her motel.

Authorities say South Lake Tahoe police and other law enforcement agencies investigated the death as a possible homicide after investigators found the circumstances of her death to be initially suspicious.

Authorities say they are confident now that Suwinsky’s death was an accidental drowning given the evidence collected.