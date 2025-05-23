Police: Driver charged in Nevada crash that killed 2 kids said he smoked ‘bowl of marijuana’

A man facing charges after a fatal crash on Interstate 15 near Bunkerville told police he smoked marijuana the day of the collision, according to a report.

This Nevada fish is the 1st species slated for protection in new Trump term

How did Nevada’s US reps vote on massive GOP funding bill?

Nevada Highway Patrol officers investigate the scene of a fatal crash on northbound Interstate 15 on Sunday, May 4, 2025, north of Moapa. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man facing reckless driving charges after a crash on Interstate 15 near Bunkerville that killed two children earlier this month told police he smoked marijuana the day of the collision, according to an arrest report.

Steven Woods, 40, was arrested May 4 after the Chevrolet Silveraldo he was driving smashed into a Honda Odyssey on Interstate 15 near mile marker 100 and Carp Elgin Road, about an hour northeast of Las Vegas.

Case Hardy, 9, and Emmie Hardy, 6, both of Logandale, died as a result of the crash.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol arrest report, Woods told a state trooper that he smoked “a bowl of marijuana flower” at about 3 a.m. on May 4. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. that day, according to records.

Woods, of Hurricane, Utah, also admitted that he used a “vape inhaler containing marijuana/THC” on May 3 “at bedtime,” according to the report.

Five others were injured in the crash, which involved multiple vehicles.

Woods faces charges in Bunkerville Justice Court that include counts reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm.

Woods, who was ordered released from custody on May 7, appeared back in court on Wednesday, according to court records. Earlier, Woods was ordered to refrain from driving and he must also submit to random drug tests.

He’s due back in court July 16, court records show.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.