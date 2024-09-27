Police: Teen accused in killing, had searches on phone about shooting

Lequan Harrison faces charges of open murder and discharging a gun. Police records indicate he was arrested at the Cowan Academic Center.

A teen accused of killing a man during a marijuana deal gone wrong had nine searches on his phone for “boulder highway shooting,” the day after police said he committed the crime, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

Lequan Harrison, 17, of Las Vegas, faces charges of open murder and discharging a gun. Police records indicate he was arrested September 19 at 5300 Russell Road, the location of the Cowan Academic Center, a behavioral junior and senior high school.

On October 26, 2023, police responded to a parking lot in the 5800 block of Boulder Highway and found Angel Solis dead in the driver seat of a Mustang, according to Metro. In the vehicle police found a handgun and “two clear baggies of purported Marijuana,” said Metro.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined Solis’ death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds and was a homicide, police said.

“A little concerned”

A friend of Solis whose name is redacted in the report told police that “Solis called and asked if he would go with him to sell some marijuana; Solis was a little concerned about this particular deal.”

They drove to Sportsman’s Royal Manor, an apartment complex at 5600 Boulder Highway, according to police.

At the complex, Metro said, two males approached Solis’ Mustang and Solis gave one a bag of marijuana. The two males left, then returned about six minutes later and the friend “then heard three gunshots and glass break(ing),” police said.

According to the report, Solis was able to drive away and his friend flagged down officers.

Interview with police

In January, detectives interviewed Harrison with his mother present. Harrison denied buying marijuana at Sportsman’s Manor, according to police, but said he was walking through the complex to a 7-Eleven when he heard gunshots and ran away.

But eventually, police said Harrison told them: “I probably had the gun in my possession and was playing with the bullets.”

On Harrison’s phone, were nine searches about the shooting as well as messages in which someone told Harrison police were still near the 7-Eleven, according to the report. Someone also asked if Harrison would buy another gun, said police.

Harrison had told police he gave his phone to someone he didn’t know, Metro said.

