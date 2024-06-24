106°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Police were told about wrong-way driver minutes before fatal crash

Police and fire crews work a wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway near Jones Boulevard that kille ...
Police and fire crews work a wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway near Jones Boulevard that killed two people Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (FastCam)
More Stories
Carson City's population dropped last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. (AP Photo/ ...
Is Carson City’s population dropping?
Rover Critical Minerals CEO Judson Culter listens to public comment as his company hosts a town ...
‘You’re just the suit’: Residents spar with mining exec at tense town hall
Larry Hicks listens during a news conference at Lloyd D. George Courthouse in June 2008 in Las ...
Celebration of life to honor U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks
The Nevada System of Higher Education's Board of Regents hold a special meeting to vote on thei ...
NSHE regent who made comments about Jewish community loses committee post
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2024 - 10:37 am
 

Police got a call about wrong-way driver on the 215 Beltway six minutes before a Thursday crash that killed two people in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Trooper Shawn Haggstrom, a spokesperson for the Nevada Highway Patrol, said the first call came in at 4:08 p.m. He said he did not know exactly what the caller told police.

The crash, in the westbound lanes near Jones Boulevard, occurred at 4:14 p.m. The man who was driving the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in the vehicle he struck head-on also died, and the second passenger of that vehicle was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a police news release. Both vehicles caught fire.

The road was closed for about seven hours after the crash.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Lake Mead marina fire probe continues as boat owners face restrictions
recommend 2
Authorities investigating cause of Las Vegas Boat Harbor fire
recommend 3
Video shows 2 murder suspects at crime scene, police say
recommend 4
‘Something’s wrong’: Dramatic video shows start of Lake Mead boat blaze
recommend 5
‘A victim of the mob’? Photos show clothing from body found at Lake Mead
recommend 6
NSHE regent who made comments about Jewish community loses committee post