Police were told about wrong-way driver minutes before fatal crash

Two people, including the wrong-way driver, were killed in the crash that occurred on the 215 Beltway in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police and fire crews work a wrong-way crash on the 215 Beltway near Jones Boulevard that killed two people Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (FastCam)

Police got a call about wrong-way driver on the 215 Beltway six minutes before a Thursday crash that killed two people in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Trooper Shawn Haggstrom, a spokesperson for the Nevada Highway Patrol, said the first call came in at 4:08 p.m. He said he did not know exactly what the caller told police.

The crash, in the westbound lanes near Jones Boulevard, occurred at 4:14 p.m. The man who was driving the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in the vehicle he struck head-on also died, and the second passenger of that vehicle was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a police news release. Both vehicles caught fire.

The road was closed for about seven hours after the crash.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.