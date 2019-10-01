Police: Woman found in Lake Mead died from blunt force injuries

The woman found dead in Lake Mead on Sept. 1 died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Park rangers found Katrina Louise Campbell’s body near the 33 Hole Overlook, north of Boulder City, after abandoned items on the lake’s shoreline were discovered, according to the National Park Service.

A missing persons report for a 37-year-old woman by the name of Katrina Campbell had been filed with Las Vegas police on Aug. 30, police said. She was last seen around 6 p.m. the night before.

Chris Belcourt told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 31 that his fiancee, whom he had identified as Katrina Sandy, had left work around 5:45 on Aug. 30. She worked at Caesars Palace.

The next day, when a woman’s body was pulled from the water at Lake Mead, Belcourt told the newspaper that he believed her body had been found.

Belcourt declined to comment Monday, saying he was waiting to see Campbell’s toxicology report.

