Local Nevada

Pool toys prohibited at Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2021 - 10:42 am
 
The bathtub ring at the water line is even more exposed about Hemenway Harbor at the Lake Mead ...
Hemenway Harbor at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Aug. 17, 2021, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

While families might be looking for one last summer trip out to Lake Mead, officials are reminding visitors to leave pool toys at home.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area prohibits the use of inflatable and non-inflatable pool toys, including armbands (water wings), beach balls and pool noodles.

“Due to the numerous drownings and rescue operations required, inflatable pool toys are now prohibited at Lake Mead National Recreation Area,” said acting Superintendent Randy LaVasseur. “Leave them in the pool where they belong. The weather conditions at Lake Mead can change quickly, putting visitors lives in danger.”

Inflatable kayaks, paddle boards, kite boards and float tubes, which fall under the U.S. Coast Guard’s definition of a vessel, are not included on the list of prohibited items. Also, water-based recreation items used for attaching to or towing behind a vessel are OK for use at the lake.

Lake Mead officials remind visitors they are required to wear a USCG-approved life vest or jackets while on the water.

For more information, go to www.nps.gov/lake.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

