Popular festival takes patrons back to Renaissance period — PHOTOS

The 26th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival wraps up its three-day run Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sunset Park.

Kai Aquino practices flow arts with a rope dart during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. Aquino says the weighted rope dart is used to develop skills so one can practice flow arts with fire or knives. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wayne Halliday, left, 12, and Vincent Rode, 5, participate in a children's jousting competition during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Costumed attendees make way through the grounds of Sunset Park during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jakob Knopp, of Las Vegas, tests out a potential sword with his friend Dillon McNamara during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A film crew carries props, including a severed head inside a bucket, through the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kelley Blatnik, who owns a Las Vegas law firm, balances a sword on her head for an audience during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A crowd gathers to watch a "ragnarok" production during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nicholas Stephens, of California, makes a tailor's thimble during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A parrot flies to pick up tips from audience members of a pirate parrot show during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A couple who identified themselves as Lady Lindsey Lee and, center left, and Captain Atticus Black, center right, wear pirate costumes during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Master Vincent Mcmurray, left, tightens the corset of Bri V, who chose not to share their last name, during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. Many attendees chose to wear the visual representation of the Renaissance era. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Richard Acosta, of Las Vegas, wears a Shrek costume during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Performers act out mass hysteria during a "ragnarok" production during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pedestrians mill about Sunset Park, the venue for the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Educational opportunies about swords and jousting were present during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jayden Westbrook holds Tony, a Harris's hawk, during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. In medieval times, the hawks were used for falconry. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ezri Jimenez, 9, left, Su-Ela Jimenez, 11, and Melody Park, 4, pose for photos with The Vegas Viking during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Crowds form as lines are long in the food tent area of the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The event puts patrons in the Renaissance era with numerous villages, merchants, historical reenactments, live performances and an array of authentic period foods and beverages.

Festival-goers will also have a chance to experience full-contact jousting tournaments from Imperial Knights and witness live combat battles and demonstrations. Additional attractions include bow and arrow and axe-throwing target games. Medieval barber and surgeon demonstrations, Princess Tea Party and storytelling, a Scavenger Hunt, and Renaissance guilds will also be available. Live entertainment will feature music.

“We are happy to bring back one of our most popular events in Clark County,” Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson stated in a county news release. “Sunset Park is transported back in time with villages, Knights, great food, and vendors that make you feel you are back in the renaissance period. The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival is truly an experience that has something for everyone.”

Parking is available at Del Sol High School, 3100 E. Patrick Lane on the corner of Patrick Lane and McLeod Drive. Overflow parking will be at Cannon Junior High, 5850 Euclid Sr., at the corner of Euclid and East Oquendo Road, only as needed. Free shuttle service is available to and from the festival grounds approximately every 15 minutes. Guests should refrain from parking at area businesses.

Patrons may bring one sealed bottle of water, sunscreen, blankets and a still camera. No unauthorized vending, concessions, merchandise, literature, or promotions allowed. Any participants in costume must have all related props or weapons peace tied (all swords must be sheathed and the hilt of the sword must be tied to the sheath so that it cannot be drawn; arrows in a quiver must be tied together and the bow must be unstrung), or those items will be denied at the time of entry. No carry-in food or beverages, pets, lawn chairs, or weapons (with or without a permit) are allowed inside the festival area. No re-entry is allowed.