Popular festival takes patrons back to Renaissance period — PHOTOS
The 26th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival wraps up its three-day run Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sunset Park.
The event puts patrons in the Renaissance era with numerous villages, merchants, historical reenactments, live performances and an array of authentic period foods and beverages.
Festival-goers will also have a chance to experience full-contact jousting tournaments from Imperial Knights and witness live combat battles and demonstrations. Additional attractions include bow and arrow and axe-throwing target games. Medieval barber and surgeon demonstrations, Princess Tea Party and storytelling, a Scavenger Hunt, and Renaissance guilds will also be available. Live entertainment will feature music.
“We are happy to bring back one of our most popular events in Clark County,” Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson stated in a county news release. “Sunset Park is transported back in time with villages, Knights, great food, and vendors that make you feel you are back in the renaissance period. The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival is truly an experience that has something for everyone.”
Parking is available at Del Sol High School, 3100 E. Patrick Lane on the corner of Patrick Lane and McLeod Drive. Overflow parking will be at Cannon Junior High, 5850 Euclid Sr., at the corner of Euclid and East Oquendo Road, only as needed. Free shuttle service is available to and from the festival grounds approximately every 15 minutes. Guests should refrain from parking at area businesses.
Patrons may bring one sealed bottle of water, sunscreen, blankets and a still camera. No unauthorized vending, concessions, merchandise, literature, or promotions allowed. Any participants in costume must have all related props or weapons peace tied (all swords must be sheathed and the hilt of the sword must be tied to the sheath so that it cannot be drawn; arrows in a quiver must be tied together and the bow must be unstrung), or those items will be denied at the time of entry. No carry-in food or beverages, pets, lawn chairs, or weapons (with or without a permit) are allowed inside the festival area. No re-entry is allowed.