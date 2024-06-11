103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Popular Lake Tahoe beach will soon require reservations on busy days

The popular Sand Harbor beach on Lake Tahoe's pristine northeastern banks will begin implementi ...
The popular Sand Harbor beach on Lake Tahoe's pristine northeastern banks will begin implementing a reservation system next year, with a trial period beginning in August. (Dreamstime/TNS)
More Stories
A voter deposits his polling machine card during Nevada's primary election day at the polls wit ...
LIVE BLOG: What to know on primary election day
NDOT crews are having to use snowplows to clear Mormon crickets from state highways in northeas ...
NDOT crews use snow plows to clear droves of Mormon crickets from state highways
Republican congressional candidate and former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee filed a civil comp ...
John Lee files complaint over ‘defamatory’ website
Jammed traffic on the Las Vegas Strip as seen from a pedestrian bridge on Tropicana Avenue on S ...
Nevada among states with most road rage, study shows
Noah Goldberg Los Angeles Times
June 11, 2024 - 12:51 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2024 - 12:53 pm

One of Lake Tahoe’s most popular beaches is implementing a reservation system to handle the influx of tourists who swarm the area every summer.

The popular Sand Harbor beach on the lake’s pristine northeastern banks will begin implementing a reservation system next year, with a trial period beginning in August.

The destination is routinely crowded in warmer months, with visitors arriving at early hours to try to get a coveted spot before the beach’s parking lot fills.

“The reason to implement reservations is to reduce traffic congestion on Highway 28,” said Tyler Kerver, the education and information officer for the Nevada Division of State Parks. “It will improve trip planning for visitors so they do not have to stand in line at 5 a.m. It should relieve some overcrowding on beaches.”

Reservations will cost $5. The trial period for the reservation system — to be used only on weekends and holidays — will begin Aug. 17 and continue through Oct. 15, Kerver said. Visitors can make reservations online .

The reservation system will become permanent for seven days a week next April, Kerver said.

The system should ease the entry situation for tourists and locals who often get up early only to be turned away from the beach when it fills.

The announcement comes as Sand Harbor has become a more and more popular destination for visitors. The beach had about 365,000 visitors in 2012. In 2023, the beach saw more than 1.2 million visitors, according to the Nevada Division of State Parks.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nine-year-old Isabella Smith, who trains at the BMX track at Veterans' Memorial Park, was crown ...
Boulder City girl becomes world BMX champion at age 9
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Isabella Smith is a seasoned veteran in the sport, having first started when she was 3. She got her start at the BMX track at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
As Calif. considers refinery profit caps, Arizona and Nevada fear rising gas prices
recommend 2
Nevada among states with most road rage, study shows
recommend 3
Average price for gas in Nevada is among top 5 highest in country
recommend 4
‘A very nice place to grow up’: Woman, 103, returns home to Nevada town
recommend 5
Take an epic trip along the West Coast in 2024. Here are the top 10 places
recommend 6
Great Basin cave tour to reopen next month