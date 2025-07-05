Popular Lake Tahoe beaches closed after fireworks barge sinks

Storms hit the area beginning Thursday, which led to the sinking of the fireworks barge.

According to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Ski Beach and Incline Beach were closed Friday “until further notice.” (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

Two popular Lake Tahoe beaches were closed Friday following a fireworks barge accident.

According to a news release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Ski Beach and Incline Beach were closed Friday “until further notice.”

The sheriff’s office also reported Friday that the Incline Village fireworks show had been canceled. A storm hit the area on Thursday, which caused “damage to the fireworks barge,” county officials said.

Officials asked anyone in the area to leave any discovered fireworks debris or “unexploded materials” alone, according to the release.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported that the fireworks barge, which contained 1,200 fireworks, sank in a storm. Ski Beach and Incline Beach are private beaches for residents and guests of Incline Village.

The sinking of the the barge comes only a few weeks after sudden violent storm capsized a boat, leading to the deaths of eight people who were on board for a birthday cruise.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

