Possible human remains found in concrete near Lake Mead

Police are investigating after remains were found encased in concrete Tuesday morning near Nelson’s Landing at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The remains also were covered with a tarp, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. They were found about 11:30 a.m. in a desert area just south of the popular cliff-jumping site.

Metro’s homicide unit has been advised, but because of the concrete, both Metro and park rangers were trying to determine whether the remains were human as of 2:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

35.668144, -114.764820