ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Nevada

Possible human remains found in concrete near Lake Mead

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2017 - 1:23 pm
 
Updated May 2, 2017 - 2:55 pm

Police are investigating after remains were found encased in concrete Tuesday morning near Nelson’s Landing at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The remains also were covered with a tarp, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. They were found about 11:30 a.m. in a desert area just south of the popular cliff-jumping site.

Metro’s homicide unit has been advised, but because of the concrete, both Metro and park rangers were trying to determine whether the remains were human as of 2:50 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like