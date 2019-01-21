Power line fire leaves nearly 16k in the dark in Mesquite, other towns

A fire at a major power line near Moapa early Monday left nearly 16,000 customers without electricity in Mesquite, Logandale, Moapa, Overton and Bunkerville.

A fire on a major power line near Overton early Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, is causing power outages in Mesquite, Logandale, Moapa, Overton and Bunkerville. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire on a major power line near Overton early Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, is causing power outages in Mesquite, Logandale, Moapa, Overton and Bunkerville. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Moapa Travel Plaza along Interstate 15 did not lose power and is open on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Residents from nearby affected areas are coming to the plaza to get supplies, some as far as Mesquite, which is about 48 miles north. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keith Buchhalter, public information officer for Overton Power District Number 5, said the line had to be shut down so crews could respond to the fire, which was reported around 7:45 a.m.

The Mesquite Police Department said on Twitter at 9:25 a.m. that the fire had been contained but that “highly complex” repairs were needed to replace a pole supporting the high-voltage line. It warned residents to prepare for an extended outage.

Mesquite Mayor Allan Litman said the outage had darkened most of the city.

“At this point, it’s difficult,” Litman said. “People can’t get into their communities because they can’t access the gate. They can’t get their cars out of the garage. Residents need to be careful. The city is setting up emergency power for street lights and all intersections are covered by police and police volunteers.”

Litman said police have reported that the fire is extinguished but the power line is fried.

“There will be an extended outage so they can get it repaired,” he said. “Fortunately, it’s a holiday so there aren’t many people working today.”

A total of 15,934 customers were without power around midday, according to Buchhalter, who said they are attributing the fire to weather conditions.

“We don’t know exactly what caused it because there weren’t any witnesses, but we do believe it was weather related,” Buchhalter said.

Overton Power was able to restore power to the fire department, the Police Department, the Mesa View Regional Hospital, Walmart and the Flying J gas station off of exit 118, he said.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada warned motorists that no services or fuel were available on Interstate 15 north to Mesquite and along U.S. Highway 93 to Alamo this morning.

The Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza, about 55 miles southwest of Mesquite, had backup generators and was still open for business late in the morning.

“We usually see tourists. Now we’re getting a lot of locals,” said Steve Clement, a clerk at the shop, which had vehicles at every pump in its gas station.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Fire on the line has been contained. A power pole needs to be replaced. The repairs are highly complex due to the high voltage line. Plan for extended outage times. For further info follow @OPD5 for updates or call them direct at 702-346-5710. Their office is open. — Mesquite NV Police (@MesquiteNV_PD) January 21, 2019

The Moapa Travel Plaza along I15 did not lose power and is open. Residents from nearby affected areas are coming to the plaza to get supplies, some as far as Mesquite, which is about 48 miles north. #mesquite #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/Yq9185UZ0l — Mat Luschek (@matluschek) January 21, 2019