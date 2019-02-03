Power restored in Mount Chareston, amid inclement weather

Power has been restored to Mount Charleston after a widespread outage Saturday night .

About 400 homes on Mount Charleston’s Kyle Canyon were without power Saturday evening, according to NV Energy’s website.

Although it was unclear what time the power was restored, a map of outages on NV Energy’s website showed power had been restored to the mountain by Sunday morning.

The cause of the power outage was initially reported to be equipment damage. The website said later Saturday evening that crews were working to identify the cause.

Lee Canyon received about a foot of snow overnight Saturday, National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe said Sunday. Kyle Canyon and lower parts of Lee Canyon around 7,850 feet received about 5 inches of snow, he said.

Kyle Canyon also saw strong winds Saturday, which persisted Sunday. Winds late Sunday morning were blowing 40 to 50 mph on Mt. Charleston, and were expected to linger through Monday morning, Boothe said.

Although the weather service doesn’t expect significant snowfall Sunday – “sporadic snow showers” will drop at most two inches at Kyle Canyon, Boothe said – another system pushing over the mountains Monday afternoon will bring 6 to 10 inches of snow “across the peaks.”

The weather service forecasts snow on Monday will fall at lower elevations than in Saturday’s storm. Even Red Rock National Conservation Area could see a dusting of snow, Boothe said.

The highest accumulation is expected overnight Monday, before the system winds down Tuesday. Chances for snow should decrease Wednesday and disappear by Thursday, Boothe said.

