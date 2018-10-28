Powerball numbers drawn, Primm player hits $75K Fantasy 5 payoff

It might not be nine figures, but one person won a nice piece of change Saturday night in Primm. One ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday’s California Lottery Fantasy 5 drawing, worth $74,695, according the the California Lottery website.

Hundreds line up outside of the Primm Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy the Mega Millions lottery tickets in Primm on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The ticket was bought at the Primm Valley Lotto location just off Interstate 15, officially located in Nipton, California.

The winning numbers were 6, 23, 30, 31, 39.

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is worth $750 million for one winning ticket, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot ever. Those numbers are: 8-12-13-19-27, Powerball: 4