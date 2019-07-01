Powerball ticket worth $150K bought in Arizona shop

The winner matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number.

An Arizona Lottery player is holding a winning $150,000 Powerball ticket from Wednesday’s drawing. (The Associated Press)

If you choose to get your multistate lottery fix in Arizona rather than Primm, check your Powerball tickets.

An Arizona Lottery player is holding a winning $150,000 Powerball ticket from Wednesday’s drawing, according to lottery public relations coordinator Ashley Bold.

The winning ticket was sold at Gas N Grub Dairy N Sub, 2201 Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman, about 35 miles east of Laughlin.

The winner matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number for $50,000. Also, the Power Play option was in effect, which tripled the value.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 1, 5, 16, 22, 54 with Powerball number 24. In addition, the Power Play number was 3.

