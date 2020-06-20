Protest to show support for Black Lives Matter, economic equality

A protest in support of economic equality and Black Lives Matter is set to begin Saturday at noon in front of the Foley Federal Building.

Protesters march west on Sahara Avenue during a Juneteenth rally organized by Black Lives Matter on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A protest for economic equality and reparations is set to take place in front of the Foley Federal Building on Saturday beginning at noon.

Organizer and Las Vegas activist Henry Thorns said the protest is centered around a call for reparations for slavery and funds to be allocated toward Black communities. He added the protest is also in support of the Black Lives Matter movement to denounce police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“It’s all tied in together,” Thorns said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.