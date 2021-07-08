Quake strikes near Lake Tahoe, Carson City

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Lake Tahoe on Thursday afternoon but there were no immediate reports of any injuries of serious damage.

(Getty Images)

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Lake Tahoe on Thursday afternoon but there were no immediate reports of any injuries of serious damage.

The quake reported at 3:07 p.m. was about 20 miles south of Carson City in Smith Valley, Nevada, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was 6 miles deep.

Numerous aftershocks have been reported in the Fresno, California, area and around Topaz Lake, Nevada, with the strongest recorded so far at 3.7 magnitude, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.

Recent Nevada quakes

— In May, a 4.2 quake struck beneath Lake Tahoe.

— No reports of damage were reported following a 4.5 earthquake near Carson City in March 2020.

— In July 2019, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, shook Las Vegas.

— In June 2019, several small earthquakes struck the Carson City area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.