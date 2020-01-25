Radio host Art Bell honored at Pahrump park

A plaque and bench have been installed at a Pahrump park in memory of Art Bell, a long-time Pahrump resident and radio personality who died in 2018.

Art Bell seen at at his home in Pahrump in 1996. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bench honors late-night radio personality Art Bell in Pahrump (Nye County Facebook)

A plaque honors late-night radio personality Art Bell in Pahrump (Nye County Facebook)

Fans of late-night radio personality Art Bell, who died in 2018, now have an opportunity to pay tribute to the radio hall of famer.

On Friday, Nye County officials revealed in a Facebook post that a plaque and bench have been installed at a Pahrump park in memory of Bell, a long-time Pahrump resident and radio personality who died on April 13, 2018, at age 72.

The memorial is at Calvada Eye park near the Pahrump Town Office.

Bell, who died of an accidental overdose from a cocktail of prescription drugs, was a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. He is best remembered for his paranormal-based radio show, “Coast to Coast AM.” Also, he was the founder and original owner of KNYE 95.1 FM in 1999.

He later launched his own satellite radio program from his Pahrump home after retiring from full-time hosting duties in 2003. On the airwaves, Bell captivated listeners with his fascination for the unexplained, such as UFOs, alien abductions and crop circles.

The bench and plaque were paid for by the group “Friends and Fans of Art Bell,” with a contribution from the county, including installation of the bench and plaque.