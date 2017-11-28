ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Ranch hand pleads no contest in Nevada woman’s decapitation

The Associated Press
November 28, 2017 - 12:05 pm
 

ELKO — A former Idaho ranch hand who is not a U.S. citizen faces up to life in state prison without parole after pleading no contest to killing and decapitating a northeast Nevada woman in 2016.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that 47-year-old Jose de Jesus Segundo-Huizar entered his plea Monday in Elko District Court in the slaying of Carmen Magallanes-Sanchez.

Authorities have said a motive for the slaying was unclear, but that Segundo-Huizar said he knew Magalanes-Sanchez.

Segundo-Huizar lived in Jerome, Idaho. He remains jailed in Elko pending sentencing.

Judge Al Kacin says she was struck with a hammer or similar object before she died.

Her severed head was later found buried about a mile from her body northeast of Elko.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Nevada Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like