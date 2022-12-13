Red Rock Canyon fees to increase Jan. 1

It will cost a little more to visit and camp at the canyon located 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Marilyn Leiva, of California, takes a photo of her boyfriend, Jonathan Romo, left, and his brother Jacob Romo, both from California, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. It will cost a little more to visit and camp at the canyon in 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Visiting one of the Las Vegas Valley’s scenic wonders will cost a little more next year.

The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that recreation fees to visit Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will increase on Jan. 1.

The fee for passenger vehicles will rise from $15 to $20, while the fee for bicycles will rise from $5 to $8. Fees won’t increase for pedestrians or motorcycles.

“The recreation fee charged at the 13-Mile Scenic Drive last increased in 2018,” the BLM said in a press release. “Since that time, BLM has added amenities, activities, and services to improve visitor experiences.”

Prices are also going up for those looking to camp at the canyon located 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The fee for an individual walk-in campsite will rise from $10 to $12, while the fee for a group campsite will rise from $60 to $80.

The BLM proposed fee increases for Red Rock Canyon this past summer.

