50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Local Nevada

Red Rock Canyon fees to increase Jan. 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2022 - 1:11 pm
 
Marilyn Leiva, of California, takes a photo of her boyfriend, Jonathan Romo, left, and his brot ...
Marilyn Leiva, of California, takes a photo of her boyfriend, Jonathan Romo, left, and his brother Jacob Romo, both from California, at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. It will cost a little more to visit and camp at the canyon in 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Visiting one of the Las Vegas Valley’s scenic wonders will cost a little more next year.

The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that recreation fees to visit Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area will increase on Jan. 1.

The fee for passenger vehicles will rise from $15 to $20, while the fee for bicycles will rise from $5 to $8. Fees won’t increase for pedestrians or motorcycles.

“The recreation fee charged at the 13-Mile Scenic Drive last increased in 2018,” the BLM said in a press release. “Since that time, BLM has added amenities, activities, and services to improve visitor experiences.”

Prices are also going up for those looking to camp at the canyon located 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The fee for an individual walk-in campsite will rise from $10 to $12, while the fee for a group campsite will rise from $60 to $80.

The BLM proposed fee increases for Red Rock Canyon this past summer.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Millions in upgrades set for Allegiant Stadium
Millions in upgrades set for Allegiant Stadium
2
Station Casinos looks to build 600-room hotel-casino in Henderson
Station Casinos looks to build 600-room hotel-casino in Henderson
3
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
4
Barring setback, 2 key Raiders could return to offense
Barring setback, 2 key Raiders could return to offense
5
‘I’ll never forget what I saw’: Witnesses recount crash that killed two toddlers
‘I’ll never forget what I saw’: Witnesses recount crash that killed two toddlers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rich Salvatore of Las Vegas poses at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center thermometer in Death Vall ...
2 Death Valley backcountry roads have reopened
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Cottonwood and Marble Canyon roads at Death Valley National Park have reopened to vehicles, National Park Service officials announced.