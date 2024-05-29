Red Rock Canyon fire now contained, BLM says

A fire that has been burning through Red Rock Canyon since Monday has been fully contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Shane Kelly, Bureau of Land Management Southern Nevada District fire prevention specialist, talks to the news media in the Cottonwood Valley parking area off State Route 160 about the Bird Springs Fire in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Firefighters work Tuesday morning to contain the Bird Springs Fire, located two miles south of the Late Night Trailhead at State Route 160 in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, outside of Las Vegas on May 28, 2024. (Bureau of Land Management)

The area impacted by the fire has been mapped, and it spanned 113 acres throughout the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area.

If a fire has been contained, this means that it has stopped spreading. But in order to control the fire, or extinguish it to the point that it will no longer cause damage, firefighters will need to remain on the scene over the next few days.

As firefighters work to control the fire, a BLM spokesperson said that “wisps of smoke may be spotted occasionally.”

The Bird Springs Fire was caused by target shooting, a common human cause of wildfires alongside off-highway vehicle use and abandoned campfires.

“Public lands should be enjoyed, but they must be enjoyed responsible to reduce the number of human-caused fires,” said Tyler Hecht, BLM Southern Nevada District fire management officer. “Simple actions can make a huge difference.”

Hecht urged target shooters to make sure that they are shooting where it is legal and to never use steel core ammo or exploding targets. Target shooting is illegal inside the conservation area, where the fire occurred.

If people are using an off-highway vehicle, they are encouraged to use a spark arrestor. And if they are cooking on public lands, it is recommended to use a camp stove rather than an open fire.

“It takes a team approach to fight wildland fires and we need everyone to be part of the team,” Hecht said.

The fire began shortly before noon on Memorial Day near the Late Night Trailhead. A suspect has not yet been named, but anyone with tips or information about individuals target shooting in the area at that time are encouraged to contact blm_nv_sndo_lawenforcement@blm.gov or call 702-293-8998.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.