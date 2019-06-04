Red Rock Canyon offering free entry for Get Outdoors Day

Visitors won’t have to pay for amenity-related fees at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area this Saturday in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day.

The scenic loop at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

While the conservation area will waive amenity-related fees, it will continue to charge some fees, such as group day use, according to a Bureau of Land Management press release.

A large number of visitors is anticipated, with the most congested time projected between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The release advises visitors to consider the limited mobile phone service available at Red Rock Canyon when using ride-hailing services, as there may not be service to order a ride out of the canyon.

Participants from federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and the recreation industry partner to host National Get Outdoors Day, designed to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun at sites across the nation, according to its website.

Red Rock Canyon is located west of Las Vegas at Charleston Boulevard and state Route 159.

