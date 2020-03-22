Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive temporarily closes

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Scenic Drive is closed until further notice, according to the organization’s website.

The view from Red Rock Canyon scenic loop in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Officials have expanded the closures to also include the overlook, late night trailhead, Red Spring picnic area and boardwalk and all campsites at Red Rock Campground. The visitors center is also closed.

“All nonessential businesses have been ordered closed by the Nevada Governor. Bureau of Land Management personnel are prohibited by the Governor’s order from servicing and maintaining these facilities,” according to the website. “Therefore, these sites are closed. There are other public lands available for dispersed camping.”

Many nearby trails that aren’t closed are already reaching capacity, according to the organization’s Twitter account at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday.

