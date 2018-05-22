Relative of Nye County official died in fiery crash that killed 5

A relative of the Nye County public administrator was one of the five victims killed Sunday in a fiery multivehicle crash about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Ginger Stumne told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday that her cousin was the driver of the pickup truck that flipped over in the crash, which involved three vehicles on U.S. Highway 95 near Amargosa Valley in the county where she works. She declined to comment further, other than to say that her family had been notified.

The crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. Sunday. The five victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the lone survivor was airlifted to University Medical Center and is expected to survive her injuries, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Because Nye County does not have a coroner, Stumne said, the identities of the victims will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after their relatives have been notified.

The investigation determined that the collision happened when a northbound car was attempting to pass a pickup truck on U.S. 95. When it moved into the southbound lane to pass, it collided head-on with a car, sending it into the side of the truck. The truck then flipped over, and the man driving died at the scene. The woman in the truck was hospitalized.

The northbound car burst into flames, the Highway Patrol said, killing both people inside. The southbound car also had two people inside who died at the scene.

