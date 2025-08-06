Remains found in 1987 at Lake Mead identified

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the remains of Carol Ann Riley, who disappeared in 1986, have been positively identified.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the remains of Carol Ann Riley, a California woman reported missing nearly four decades ago, have been identified after being found at Lake Mead. (via Mohave County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

An Arizona sheriff’s department on Tuesday said the remains of a California woman reported missing nearly four decades ago have been identified after being found at Lake Mead.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the remains of Carol Ann Riley, who disappeared in 1986, have been positively identified.

Riley, a 42-year-old nurse who worked in San Diego at the time of her disappearance, was known to be dating a man she knew as Robert Howard Smith.

According to the sheriff’s office, she had a date scheduled with the man the day she disappeared. Years later, investigators learned the man’s real name was Robert Dean Weeks.

In 1988, Weeks was convicted for the murders of his wife, Patricia Weeks, who disappeared in Southern Nevada in 1968, and a woman named Cynthia Jabour, though their bodies were never found.

Weeks was never charged with the murder of Riley. He died in prison in 1996.

In 1987, a cattle rancher found a human skull at Bonelli Landing on the Arizona side of Lake Mead. Additional remains were found near the skull.

“A further search of the area resulted in the discovery of additional remains buried in a shallow grave, wrapped in a yellow blanket,” the Facebook post said.

Though attempts over the years to properly identified the remains were unsuccessful, in July personnel at the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office contacted investigators in California about work that had been done by a forensic odontologist on the remains.

It was determined, according to the sheriff’s office, that the remains were Riley’s.

