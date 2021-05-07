82°F
Reno area rattled by evening earthquake

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2021 - 9:46 pm
 
Updated May 6, 2021 - 9:56 pm
(USGS)
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Reno area Thursday night, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at UNR.

The 9:35 p.m.. quake was centered about 11 miles northwest of Truckee, California, north of Lake Tahoe. The quake was felt in Reno, Carson City and the surrounding area, according to early reports on social media.

Reno is about 30 miles east of Truckee. The quake was recorded at a depth of about 2 miles (3.3 kilometers).

Recent Nevada quakes

— No reports of damage were reported following a 4.5 earthquake near Carson City in March 2020.

In July 2019, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Ridgecrest, California, shook Las Vegas.

In June 2019, several small earthquakes struck the Carson City area.

