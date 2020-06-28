Reno-area wildfire 10 percent contained; some evacuations end

The Poeville Fire northwest of Reno has burned nearly 5½ square miles of grass and brush as of Sunday, with about 400 people remaining evacuated.

The Poeville Fire was 10 percent contained as of Sunday, June 28, 2020, but authorities said eight structures were destroyed, including a few homes and some outbuildings. (Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue via Twitter)

(Washoe Sheriff via Twitter)

(Washoe Sheriff via Twitter)

RENO — A wildfire northwest of Reno has burned nearly 5½ square miles of grass and brush as of Sunday with only 10 percent containment, but some evacuation restrictions have been lifted.

About 400 people were evacuated Saturday evening amid the Poeville Fire, which destroyed at least eight structures including a few homes and some outbuildings.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District officials said the blaze was burning on the east side of of Peavine Mountain, and its cause was under investigation.

Washoe County Sheriff’s officials said evacuation restrictions were lifted at noon Sunday for the Horizon Hills area in the North Valleys of Reno.

Evacuation orders remained in effect for homes in Raleigh Heights and other areas including a mobile home park west of Golden Valley and all businesses north of Lemmon Drive and southwest of U.S. 395.

The county remains under a red-flag warning until 11 p.m. Sunday due to gusty winds and dry conditions.

A federal incident-management team was expected to take over the fire at some point Sunday, bringing in more firefighters and other resources.