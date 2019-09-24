Reno City Council approves 3,995 units for housing project

The California-based developer Newport Pacific Land filed a lawsuit against the city after the council rejected its original plan.

(AP Photo/Scott Sonner)

RENO — The Reno City Council has approved a scaled-back version of a large housing project in a flood plain on the southeast edge of town after the developer modified the plan to make it 15% smaller, devote more land to open space and bolster flood protection.

Council members voted 4-3 Monday to approve the Daybreak project southeast of Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The California-based developer Newport Pacific Land filed a lawsuit against the city after the council rejected its original plan last year calling for construction of 4,700 housing units.

The new plan proposes 3,995 units.

A Washoe County district judge had scheduled a trial over the lawsuit to begin on Friday but gave the two sides until the end of Monday to reach a compromise.