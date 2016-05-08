Local Nevada

Reno firefighters search for man who fell into Truckee River

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 8, 2016 - 3:59 pm
 

Reno firefighters have resumed the search for a man in the Truckee River.

Reno Fire Department officials say search teams from multiple agencies have not found signs of anyone in the river as of Sunday morning.

Crews have been looking between the Virginia Street Bridge and Rock Park.

Witnesses reported around 9:20 p.m. Saturday seeing a man fall into the Truckee River.

A nighttime search was suspended because of water turbulence and bad visibility.

Investigators are also looking into how the man fell.

