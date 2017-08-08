Reno girl hit by car while walking to school on first day of class

The 13-year-old was in a marked crosswalk on Monday when the car hit her, causing bumps and bruises. She was taken to a nearby hospital at the request of family.

RENO — A 13-year-old girl has been hospitalized with minor injuries after she was hit by a car while walking on the first day of school.

Reno Police Officer Tim Broadway says responding police officers believe the driver didn’t see the girl crossing because of a possible glare from the sun. He says the driver “probably didn’t know they did it.”

Washoe County School District spokeswoman Victoria Campbell referred to the Reno Police Department for comments on the incident.