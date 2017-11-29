Reno gunman fired from building connected to Las Vegas shooter

The Reno shooter died Tuesday night after a SWAT team descended on the eighth-floor unit at the Montage development where he had barricaded himself. It wasn’t clear whether he was killed by police gunfire or his own.

Police respond to an active shooter at a high-rise building of luxury condominiums in Reno, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

RENO — A gunman who took a hostage and rained gunshots on a downtown Reno street Tuesday night fired from a luxury high-rise condominium development where Las Vegas festival gunman Steven Paddock apparently once owned property.

The gunman died after a SWAT team descended on the eighth-floor unit at the Montage development where he had barricaded himself, Reno police Deputy Chief Tom Robinson told reporters. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he was killed by police gunfire or his own. No one else, including the hostage, was hurt, as the street beneath the building was mostly empty on a cold weeknight.

The gunman’s name has not been released. Robinson described him only as a young adult.

The luxury high-rise is surrounded by some of downtown Reno’s most popular casinos. The building was once a casino itself before it was converted into luxury condos, according to its website.

Property records show a Stephen Paddock owned a unit at the Montage from December 2012 to December 2016. Paddock killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 others on Oct. 1 when he fired more than 1,100 rounds from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas onto the adjacent Route 91 country music festival.

The Reno gunfire eerie echoed the Las Vegas shooting two months earlier, especially for Mike Pavicich, who was in town on business from Las Vegas and was standing atop a parking garage at the neighboring Eldorado Resort Casino when the shots rang out.

“When you heard it’s coming from above it reminds you of the guy shooting from Mandalay Bay,” Pavicich, whose wife is a nurse and who helped treat victims of the Las Vegas shooting, told the Reno Gazette-Journal. “It’s scary, you know? This is the same kind of town.”

Trooper Chris Kelley of the Nevada Highway Patrol told the newspaper that shots were heard from the building for at least 20 minutes, and TV news reporters said they heard several shots after arriving, though the shots were sporadic, not constant.

In the Las Vegas attack, Paddock, 64, modified an AR-15 to loose a stream of constant bullets like an automatic weapon.

Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar and the Associated Press contributed to this story.