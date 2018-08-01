Local Nevada

Reno man accused of starting wildfire near Pyramid Lake

By Scott Sonner The Associated Press
August 1, 2018 - 5:41 am
 

RENO — A 34-year-old Reno man was arrested on suspicion of arson Tuesday involving a wildfire that has burned more than 68 square miles (176 sq. kilometers) of mostly rangeland and forced evacuations north of Reno near Pyramid Lake.

David Radonski was arrested booked into the county jail on suspicion of more than 40 criminal counts, Washoe County sheriff’s spokesman Bob Harmon said.

He’s accused of starting the Perry Fire on Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Reno near Pyramid Lake.

Radonski faces two counts of first-degree arson related to either damage or destruction of two residences, Harmon told The Associated Press. He was booked on 41 counts of third-degree arson based on the number of vehicles or out buildings that are known to have been damaged by the fire, Harmon said.

“There could be additional charges if there is additional damage,” he said. No other details have been released.

More than 300 firefighters were battling the fire that was estimated Tuesday to be 31 percent contained between Palomino Valley and the south shore of Pyramid lake.

All highways and roads were open and some evacuation orders were lifted, but dozens of homes remained threatened.

Harmon said the sheriff’s search and rescue teams had made contact with several hundred residences regarding evacuations since Friday night but he didn’t know how many had returned to their homes.

Dense smoke from that blaze combined with a series of wildfires burning in California triggered air quality alerts Tuesday across more than a 400-mile (640-kilometer) stretch of Nevada from Reno to Las Vegas.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality in Las Vegas issued a smoke, ozone advisory through Wednesday as air quality levels moved into the unhealthy range for the most vulnerable populations, including young children, senior citizens and those with respiratory issues.

The smoke was heavier in Reno and Carson City where the air pollution reached the worst level in a decade on Monday because of big fires to the south near Yosemite National Park and to the north near Redding, California.

Air quality warnings that were in effect for all residents in Reno and Sparks were dialed back to apply only to sensitive groups Tuesday. But the air quality for ozone and particulates moved back into the unhealthy range for the general population in Carson City and Gardnerville.

The smoky haze served as a backdrop at a news conference in downtown Reno on Tuesday where City Councilman David Bobzien railed against the Trump administration’s roll back of federal clean car standards.

“When was the last time you can remember our city blanketed in smog like you see today?” Bobzien said.

“Wildfires and increased tailpipe pollution have resulted in the worst air quality levels we’ve had since 2008,” he said. “Rolling these standards back will expose Nevadans to more climate-changing carbon pollution and jeopardize our health.”

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Local Nevada
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Nevada Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like